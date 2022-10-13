Team India will play practice matches. While ICC has scheduled two warm-up matches against Western Australia XI ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The IND vs WA XI 2nd practice match will take place at the W.A.C.A Stadium and will start from 11 am IST onwards on October 13. There will be no live TV telecast of the match available. There will be no official live streaming online of the match either not even on WACA's YouTube channel.

#TeamIndia will bowl first. A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. pic.twitter.com/5Wutj8rFYI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2022

