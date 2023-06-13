Nepal and UAE will be facing each other in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier on June 13. The match is slated to be played at the Old Hararians Stadium and it will expectedly start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). However, fans might wonder if the match is available for live telecast or live streaming. Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live, nor can be watched online. Fans can, however, follow live updates of the fixture on the social media handles of both teams. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Schedule Revealed: Ten Teams to Battle it Out In Zimbabwe for Two Spots From June 18.

Nepal vs UAE Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Warm-up Match

Match Day !! ————————————— Our revered Nepali Men's Cricket Team is preparing to face UAE in the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches. We're sending our best wishes to our team!#NepalCricket #ICCWorldCupQualifier #Rhinos #weCAN #CWCQ #RoadToI2023 pic.twitter.com/yNPucLBCfq — CAN (@CricketNep) June 13, 2023

