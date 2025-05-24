Ishan Kishan has been judged the man of the match in the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter smashed a wonderful 94-run knock off just 48 balls, not out in the first innings of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match in Lucknow. His innings helped SRH post a huge total of 231/6, batting first. Ishan Kishan smacked 94 runs after coming in to bat at no. three. Ishan Kishan's innings comprised seven 4s, five 6s, and a strike rate of 195.83. The Sunrisers won the game by 42 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 Runs in IPL 2025; Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins Power SRH To Big Win Over RCB.

Ishan Kishan Judged Man of the Match

