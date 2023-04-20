Ishant Sharma last played in the Indian Premier League in 2020. Struggling with recurrent injuries in the Delhi Capitals camp, he also missed the India tour of Australia and since then did not feature in the IPL. This time he finally gets another go as he bowls 140+ pace consistently and picks up the wickets of Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana. Fans loved to see him back in action and took to twitter to share their wishes for the paceman.

Ishant Sharma Makes A Comeback to IPL

Welcome Back

Welcome back, Ishant Sharma. You have been missed. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 20, 2023

Such A Champion

Great to watch Ishant Sharma in action tonight. What a career he's had for India. Can still hit the same test match length over and over again. Still cloaking at more than 140 kph as well. Such a champion bowler. pic.twitter.com/J8i2L8UZfM — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) April 20, 2023

What A Spell

What a spell by Ishant Sharma. He is playing IPL after 2 years and he bowled a fantastic spell against KKR. His bowling figure (4-0-19-2) including the wickets of Rana & Narine. Welcome back, Ishant Sharma. Outstanding spell! pic.twitter.com/YmeqcccLkB — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 20, 2023

Top Job

Ishant Sharma gets a wicket in the IPL 2023 after making a return in 717 days. Meanwhile Delhi Capitals fans be like#DCvKKR #IPL2023 #KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/hm2wL5QI2u — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 20, 2023

Back With A Bang

Ishant Sharma comes back with a bang 💥 2/19 in 4 overs ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/o6iLCQSjjx — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) April 20, 2023

