Rohit Sharma did not have any complaints after losing the toss before the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium and the stakes are high with the Green Shirts needing to win to stay alive in the race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. Pakistan national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan spun the coin and he won the toss and opted to bat first. This was also the 12th consecutive time India have lost a toss in ODIs, a record. Pakistan made one change to their playing XI with Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being replaced by Imam-ul-Haq while the India national cricket team went ahead unchanged from their win over Bangladesh. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Records, Important Stats to Look Out For As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Others Near Individual Milestones.

Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Losing Toss in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Pakistan won the toss & Mohammad Rizwan has elected to bat first. 🏏#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰 | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports 18-1! 📺📱 Start Watching FREE on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/LeEwCLSmrW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)