The stage is set. India vs Pakistan ODI (One Day International) match will be played in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the fifth match of the tournament. India won its opening match in the tournament against Bangladesh while Pakistan lost the opening match against New Zealand. A win in the match will ensure India to progress in the competition while loss will put Pakistan ‘virtually’ out of the competition. On other hand, Pakistan’s win will keep the side’s hope alive for the next phase of the tournament and the group standings will make the things interesting. Check out the important stats and possible records to look out for ahead of the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Match Results, Top Scorers and Wicket-Takers Ahead of IND vs PAK Cricket Match In CT 2025.

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Records and Important Stats to Look Out For

Rohit Sharma needs 127 runs to complete 1000 runs against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli needs 15 runs to complete 14000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli needs 54 runs to become highest scorer in INDvs PAK Champions Trophy match history.

Naseem Shah needs 3 wickets to become second fastest Pakistani bowler to claim 50 ODI wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja needs two wickets to become highest wicket taker in Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy match history. Naved-ul-Hasan has six wickets in the mega fixture. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India To Beat Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash.

The India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) with above mentioned records and more to look out for. Many big game players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be looking to perform in the high-octane game.

