The Super 6 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will see the Japan national cricket team lock horns against the Samoa national cricket team in match 3 on Sunday, October 12. The JPN vs SAM T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Japan vs Samoa match on their TV channels in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch JPN vs SAM on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (19 INR) or a tour pass (59 INR). Oman Beat Samoa by Five Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Ross Taylor Falters on International Cricket Comeback As Hosts Win Group 3 Campaign Opener.

JPN vs SAM T20I Details

