In the first match of Group 3 in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the Oman national cricket team have defeated the Samoa national cricket team by five wickets. The match was played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. Hosts Oman had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Samoa could manage only 92/9 in the first innings. Oman were healthy in the chase, scoring 96/5 in just 17 overs. Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor made his debut for Samoa in this one, but was a flop, having scored just 22 off 28 balls. Faisal Shah was judged the player of the match as he had a brilliant spell of 2 wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs for the hosts during the Samoa vs Oman T20I game. Ross Taylor Becomes 49th Player to Represent Multiple Nations in International Cricket, Ex-NZ Star Achieves Feat With Samoa Debut in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025.

Oman vs Samoa Match Result

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oman Cricket (@omancricketofficial)

