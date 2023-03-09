Mumbai Indians have registered an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in their latest WPL 2023 match at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals managed to put up 105 on board. Meg Lanning scored 43(41) and was the top scorer for Delhi. Meanwhile, Issy Wong, Hayley Matthews and Saika Ishaque picked up three wickets each. In reply, Mumbai managed to chase down this target with 15 overs. Opener Yastika Bhatia scored 41(32). Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews added 32(31) runs. Saika Ishaque Quick Facts: Things to Know About Mumbai Indians Bowler in WPL 2023.

Mumbai Indians Register Eight-Wicket Victory Against Delhi Capitals

As clinical as it gets 👏 Nat Sciver-Brunt & Harmanpreet Kaur add finishing touches to the run-chase 👍@mipaltan 💙 win by 8 wickets 🔝 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/MoIM0uilMQ #TATAWPL | #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/5kXARYfGds — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 9, 2023

