Ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, JioHotstar, who are the official digital partners for the marquee International Cricket Council (ICC) event, have released new promotional material on their social media handles, which showcases the India women national cricket team. In the promotional video, a fan could be seen hesitance to wear the Team India jersey bearing the names of women cricketers, but slowly gives in to the idea of proudly embracing the jersey gifted to him. Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and star players Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues could also be seen in a blink-and-you-miss appearance at the end of the promo. Fans can check out the JioHotstar ICC Women's World Cup 2025 promo below. New Zealand Announce 15-Member Squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025; Sophie Devine To Lead Defending Champions.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

