Joe Root's new weapon to put bowlers off their length has been his recent ramp shots behind the wicket. He has made sure to play the reverse scoop shot to consistently to fast bowlers and with precision. This time he plays that to Mitchell Marsh and deposits him over the boundary line for a six. Root's shot has been an indication of the brand of cricket England want to represent. Ashes 2023: England Cricketers Swap Jerseys in Support of Dementia Patients On Day 3 of ENG vs AUS 5th Test.

Joe Root Reverse Scoop Video

It was only a matter of time... Root RAMPS for six! 🙌 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RvdTtdVEv6 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023

