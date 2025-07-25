Joe Root slammed his 38th Test century during the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford. This was Root's 23rd Test century in England, the joint-most for anyone in home Tests alongside legendary Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene. This was Root's 12th century against Team India in the longest format. Root also surpassed Steve Smith's tally (11) for most Test hundreds against Team India. The England great also became the joint-fifth batter with the most Test centuries alongside Kumar Sangakkara. Joe Root Becomes Third Highest Run-Getter In Men's International Test Cricket, Surpasses Jacques Kallis to Achieve Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Joe Root Slams His 38th Test Century

Water is wet. Joe Root has a hundred. 🤝 @IGCom pic.twitter.com/GP5UknjIXA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)