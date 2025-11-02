One of the best batters of the current generation, Kane Williamson, has called quits on his T20 International career, as the former T20I captain announced his retirement from the shortest format. Williamson bids T20I adieu as New Zealand's second-highest run-getter with 2575 runs, which include 18 fifties in 93 T20Is for the Blackcaps. The 35-year-old made his T20I debut in 2011, and captained the New Zealand national cricket team in the format 75 times, leading the side in two ICC T20 World Cup semifinals and one final. Williamson will focus on Test and ODI cricket moving forward, and feels that with the ICC T20 World Cup next year, the time is right to make a path for younger talent in the side. Kane Williamson Reacts After Being Appointed As Strategic Advisor of Lucknow Super Giants, Says ‘Always Special Being Involved in IPL; the Best Franchise Competition in the Game’.

Kane Williamson Announces T20I Retirement

Kane Williamson has called time on his 93-game T20 International career. Thank you for everything you gave the team in the shortest format 🖤🤍 Full story at https://t.co/itPtNwMPLK 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/wzXz6MuWOF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 1, 2025

