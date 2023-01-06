Regarded as one of the all-time best to ever play the game of cricket, Kapil Dev is currently enjoying his 64th birthday. During his playing career, Kapil Dev represented India in 131 Test and 225 ODI matches. Overall he scored 9031 runs and took 687 wickets for the Indian team. The Haryana-born all-rounder captained India to their first World Cup title in 1983. On his 64th birthday, BCCI shared a post wishing the former cricketer. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Kapil Dev Offers Advice of Appointing A Driver For Young Cricketers.

BCCI Wishes Kapil Dev

3️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ intl. matches 9️⃣0️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ intl. runs 6️⃣8️⃣7️⃣ intl. wickets India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain 🏆 Birthday wishes to Mr Kapil Dev - one of the finest all-rounders to have ever graced the game. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia | @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/zrDcaR1wWV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2023

