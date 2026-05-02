Kartik Sharma Hits Maiden IPL Fifty, Achieves Feat In CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico
The INR 14.20-crore signing built a decisive partnership with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, easily chasing down Mumbai's 159-run target with two overs to spare.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 'El Clasico'. The comfortable win was anchored by Kartik Sharma’s maiden IPL half-century. Introduced as an Impact Player, 20-year-old Sharma scored a composed 50 off 39 balls. The INR 14.20-crore signing built a decisive partnership with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, easily chasing down Mumbai's 159-run target with two overs to spare. Sharma remained unbeaten on 54 off 40, which was laced with four fours and three sixes.Mumbai Indians Playoff Chances After Defeat in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico.
Kartik Sharma Achieves Milestone
Impressive and Effective ✨
Maiden #TATAIPL Fifty for Kartik Sharma 👏👏
A crucial knock as he guides #CSK over the line 🫡
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/VVAjldiiC0#KhelBindaas | #CSKvMI | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/PDoawOdf9F
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).