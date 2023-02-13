Indian domestic batter Jasia Akhter's services secured by Delhi Capitals in the accelerated session of the WPL 2023 auction for INR 20 Lakh. She is originally from Kashmir but plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan and has been consistent in the domestic tournaments scoring runs in a healthy strike rate. Her addition is a value addition for Delhi Capitals who looked to secure domestic T20 specialists throughout the auction.

Jasia Akhter Picked by Delhi Capitals

