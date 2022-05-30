England women's team cricket stars Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver tied the knot in a private ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Former cricketer Isa Guha and England Cricket took to social media to share adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony.

See Pics:

Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xgu7WxtFW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isa Guha (@isaguha)

