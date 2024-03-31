Delhi Capitals bowler Khaleel Ahmed was adjudged the Player of the Match during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match for his brilliant bowling performance. Khaleel ended the match with figures of 2/21 in four overs. Khaleel bowled one maiden over during his spell which is the first and only till now in the tournament. MS Dhoni Six Video: Watch Star CSK Batsman Hit the Ball Out of the Park During DC vs CSK IPL 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)