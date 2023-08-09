Suryakumar Yadav revealed how he 'bluffed' himself when he came out and scored a match-winning knock of 83 runs during India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8. The right-hander looked in ominous form from the first ball itself and played some of his trademark shots all across the field en route to a sensational 83 off only 44 balls, which enabled India to win the match in 17.5 overs. Speaking to Tilak Varma after the match, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he had actually planned to take some time in the powerplay and settle down before going for the big shots. Even Varma stated that Surya had it in his wristband to take some time and bat. 'Absolutely Bad' Suryakumar Yadav Has 'No Shame' in Admitting His Poor ODI Numbers, Reveals Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid’s Advice To Improve His Game.

Maturity with the bat ✨ Breathtaking shots 🔥 What's the wrist band story 🤔 Get to know it all in this special and hilarious chat from Guyana ft. @surya_14kumar & @TilakV9 😃👌 - By @ameyatilak Full Interview 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #WIvIND https://t.co/7eeiwO8Qbf pic.twitter.com/TVVUvV3p7g — BCCI (@BCCI) August 9, 2023

