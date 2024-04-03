The Kolkata Knight Riders continued their dominance during the Indian Premier League 2024 as they achieved a massive victory against Delhi Capitals. Defending a total of 273 runs, the visitors wrapped up DC for 166 and won the match by 106 runs. This was KKR's third straight victory in the tournament and due to this, they have strengthened their position at the top spot in the points table. Sunil Narine and the KKR bowlers were the major reason behind their team's victory in the match against the Capitals. Castled! Mitchell Starc Has the Last Laugh in the Australian Battle Against David Warner During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders Achieve Third Straight Victory

First time 𝐖𝐖𝐖inning our opening three matches in #TATAIPL 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/j0z7EZUNCJ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2024

