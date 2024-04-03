Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc had the last laugh against Delhi Capitals opener David Warner in the Australian battle during the DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match. Starc cleaned up Warner for 18 runs off 13 balls and managed to pick his second wicket of the match. Starc had also dismissed his Australian teammate Mitchell Marsh for a duck. Varun Chakaravarthy Pulls off Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Mitchell Starc Cleans Up David Warner

