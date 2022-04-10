KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and his team will bowl first against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 10. KKR, who beat Mumbai Indians in their last match, have gone unchanged. Delhi Capitals have replaced Anrich Nortje with Khaleel Ahmed.

See Toss Report:

Toss Update 🚨 Shreyas wins the toss and we are fielding first! 👊#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvDC #IPL2022 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 10, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

