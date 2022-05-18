Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and decided that the team will bat first in IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG make three changes to their team. Krunal Pandya is one of the absentees. Meanwhile, Abhijeet Tomar makes his debut for KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

