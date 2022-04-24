KL Rahul's majestic hundred followed by a clinical bowling performance help Lucknow Super Giants defeat Mumbai Indians by runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 24. Rahul's hundred propelled Lucknow to 168/7 and in response, Mumbai's middle-order faltered big time to fall short by 36 runs. With this result, Mumbai's chances of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs are officially over, with them suffering their eight consecutive loss in the competition.

