India lost another opener after Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul also departed after scoring 28 runs against Pakistan in the Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2022 today in Dubai. Rahul tried to play length delivery of Shadab Khan but found the safe hands of Mohammad Nawaz. India are 62/2 after 6.1 overs at the moment.

Watch KL Rahul Dismissal Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)