Kolkata Knight Riders receives a big blow ahead of IPL 2024 as star opener Jason Roy withdraws himself from the Indian Premier League season due to personal reasons. KKR has named explosive wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt as his replacement in the squad. Previously, Gus Atkinson also pulled out from the KKR squad for IPL 2024 and Dushmantha Chameera was named as his replacement. Kolkata Knight Riders Sign Dushmantha Chameera As Replacement for Gus Atkinson Ahead of IPL 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders Sign Phil Salt As Replacement for Jason Roy

🚨 NEWS 🚨 KKR name Phil Salt as replacement for Jason Roy. Details 🔽 #TATAIPL | @KKRiders https://t.co/KjezlTn4b8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 10, 2024

