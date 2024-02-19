Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Gus Atkinson ahead of IPL 2024. The Sri Lanka right-arm fast bowler will join KKR at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh. Atkinson, the England pacer, was signed by KKR at the IPL 2024 auction. Chameera has experience in the IPL, having already had stints with Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR Sign Dushmantha Chameera As Replacement for Gus Atkinson

