The British seamer will make his way to his first-ever IPL season as he joins KKR in 2024. Knight Riders sealed the deal for an amount of INR 1 crore. In T20s Atkinson has a very impressive record as he has taken 62 wickets in just 46 matches played. He will be looking forward to making a mark in IPL 2024. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Robin Minz and Spencer Johnson Sold to Gujarat Titans.

Gus Atkinson Signs for KKR

Gus Atkinson from England is SOLD to @KKRiders for INR 1 Crore.#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

