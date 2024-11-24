Mayank Markande is all set to feature for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025. KKR sealed the deal for the wrist spinner at INR 30 lakh. Markande played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year but this around the defending champions KKR have acquired the leg spinner. This will add depth to their bowling lineup going into the IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Kumar Kartikeya Singh Goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 Lakh, Gujarat Titans Get Manav Suthar for INR 30 Lakh.

Mayank Markande in IPL 2025

