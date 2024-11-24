Kolkata Knight Riders have bought back Vibhav Arora after investing INR 1.8 crore in the IPL mega auction. Having played for a total of 20 IPL matches, Vaibhav Arora has scalped a total of 19 wickets. Vaibhav Arora will be keen on shining with the defending champions, KKR. Vaibhav played a good role for KKR in the previous season as well. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Simarjeet Singh Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.5 Crore.

Vaibhav Arora Joins KKR for IPL 2025

