Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) achieved a special feat as they helped India dominate proceedings in the 1st ODI on July 27. The duo have become the first pair of Indian left-arm spinners to bag seven or more wickets in an ODI match. Kuldeep took four wickets out of these with Jadeja doing the honours with the other three. Their effort saw India restrict West Indies to just 114 runs in the 1st ODI. What a Catch! Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Romario Shepherd During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Special Milestone for Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨#TeamIndia pair of @imkuldeep18 (4⃣/6⃣) & @imjadeja (3⃣/3⃣7⃣ ) becomes the first-ever pair of Indian left-arm spinners to scalp 7⃣ wickets or more in an ODI 🔝 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/F18VBegnbJ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2023

