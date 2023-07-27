Virat Kohli pulled off a sensational one-handed catch at slips to help Ravindra Jadeja dismiss Romario Shepherd during the India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023 on July 27. Kohli showed sharp reflexes at the second slip to grab onto the ball with his right hand after Shepherd had edged it off Jadeja's bowling. The ball came quickly towards Kohli who did well to retain it in his hand despite falling over. Mukesh Kumar Strikes on ODI Debut, Dismisses Alick Athanaze With Ravindra Jadeja Taking Sensational Catch During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Virat Kohli's Catch Here

