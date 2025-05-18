Sri Lanka national cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis, who is set to replace England cricket team star Jos Buttler in the Gujarat Titans side for the IPL 2025 playoffs, after leaving PSL 2025 thanked the person who brought his kitbag from Pakistan. Kusal Mendis had to leave his cricket kit bag in Pakistan while leaving to join IPL 2025. He tried a lot, but couldn't get it bag. Then, a Sri Lankan, named Mr. Wayne, who lives in Pakistan flew to Colombo in Sri Lanka to get Kusal Mendis his kitbag bag. Kusal Mendis thanked Mr. Wayne for all his efforts, saying he is an "amazing human". Parvez Hossain Emon Slams Fastest T20I Hundred for Bangladesh, Becomes Second Bangladeshi Batter To Register Ton in Format During UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Kusal Mendis Thanks Mr. Wayne:

unfortunately when I Had to leave @OfficialPSL suddenly I had to leave my kitbag behind,Tried everything to get it down to join @ipl but nothing worked,when this amazing Sri Lankan Mr. Wayne who is living in Pakistan, flew all the way to colombo to bring my kitbag amazing human. pic.twitter.com/fMU7WzD8gf — Kusal Mendis (@KusalMendis13) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)