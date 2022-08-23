Kuwait is set to face Hong Kong in a match at the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier on Tuesday, August 23. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Check Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match live streaming details:

Both sides have a win in the bank 😎⁰Who do you think will come out victorious this evening? 💬👇#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #KUWvHK #Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/3nTBOZCbYX — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 23, 2022

