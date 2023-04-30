Kuwait are currently playing against Oman in the 3rd place playoff match in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The game began at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Having won the toss, Oman opted to bowl first. Unfortunately for the fans, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 has no broadcasters. Hence this match is not getting telecasted on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of the 3rd place playoff match on FanCode and ACC's official YouTube channel. Fans Fight Inside Stadium During DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Kuwait vs Oman Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

