The IPL 2023 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals witnessed a similar scene to the one shown in the classic Bollywood film ‘Lagaan’. In a video made by a fan that went viral shows both the sides nearly coming close to winning the game. In the film the British team and in reality Rajasthan nearly pulled off the game until a no-ball is being bowled due to the bowler overstepping. Both the teams in reel and real life needed a miracle to turn the game that is when the no-ball came to their aide. In a similar scenario from the film, the six hit by the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter turned the course of the game. The six hit on the last ball of the match can be compared to the scenario where the Indian Local team hit six on the last ball to win the game. The comparable video of both the games got viral.

Lagaan’s Last Ball Six Scene Compared to Sandeep Sharma’s No-Ball

