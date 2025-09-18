Fugitive businessman Lalit Modi's brother, Samir Modi, has been arrested. Accoding to news agency ANI, Samir Modi was arrested by Delhi police on charges of rape. It is reported that Samir Modi was apprehended at Delhi airport while he was about to leave the city. As per IANS, Samir was arrested on old rape charges. He was detained at the airport upon his return from abroad and was produced in court and sent to police custody. ‘That’s Very Wrong’ Harbhajan Singh Reacts After Lalit Modi Releases Unseen Footage of ‘Slapgate’ Incident, Points Out at Former IPL Chairman’s ‘Selfish’ Motives (Watch Video).

Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested in Rape Case

Fugitive Lalit Modi's brother, Samir Modi, arrested by the police personnel of Delhi's New Friends Colony police station. He has been arrested on rape charges: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025

Samir Modi Arrested in Old Rape Charges

#BREAKING Samir Modi, brother of fugitive Lalit Modi, was arrested in Delhi on old rape charges. Detained at the airport upon his return from abroad, he was produced in court and sent to police custody. The arrest follows an ongoing investigation into the longstanding case: Delhi… pic.twitter.com/MUXdQipdKd — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2025

