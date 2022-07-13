Sri Lanka Premier League 2022 will be started from August 1, 2022. All the match schedules and venues have been announced today. Amid an economical crisis, the Lankan cricket board would go ahead with the schedules. Only 24 matches would be played in this season's LPL.

Check the LPT 2022 schedules:

Lanka Premier League 2022 will commence on the 1st August 2022 - Discuss at:https://t.co/7ZnzZxN4B4#LPL2022 pic.twitter.com/HgXSXA0rNM — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) July 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)