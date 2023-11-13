German football star Thomas Muller was presented with Indian Cricket team's jersey. Muller donned the blue jersey and wished good luck to team India ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. India takes on New Zealand in the semis on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Muller took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup." Virat Kohli Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUUU’ Celebration With Mohammed Siraj While Celebrating a Wicket During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

