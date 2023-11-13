Virat Kohli performed Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUUU' celebration with Mohammed Siraj while they celebrated a wicket during India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 13. Both Kohli and Siraj are well-known to follow Ronaldo and they made it no secret once again with their celebration after the fast bowler had dismissed Wesley Barresi during the match. Siraj went on to pick the best figures (2/29) as India beat the Netherlands by 160 runs to end the group stage unbeaten. Virat Kohli Takes a Wicket in ODIs After Nine Years! Star Cricketer Dismisses Scott Edwards During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Perform Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU'

Virat Kohli with Cristano Ronaldooo's Siuuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/1gtx2q07tA — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) November 12, 2023

