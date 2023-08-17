B-Love Kandy will cross swords with Jaffna Kings in the all-important Eliminator of Lanka Premier League 2023 on Thursday, August 17. This contest will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and this contest will get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports, being the broadcast partner of the tournament in India, will provide live telecast of this match on the Star Sports 3 channel. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this contest can do so on the FanCode app and website. Cameraman Moves Away in Fear After Snake Sneaks Into R Premadasa Stadium During B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings LPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings

The playoffs are finalized. Be sure to catch the action as it unfolds. Be part of the action. Get your tickets now! Book online via BookMyShow 👉https://t.co/leccAIrFVZ#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/SGWiISZfVC — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)