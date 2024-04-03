The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has revealed their coach Justin Langer's pre-match conversation with M Siddharth in which he vowed to take Virat Kohli's wicket during the IPL 2024 clash against the RCB. Justin Langer revealed the pre-match conversation in which he mentioned that he had never talked before to M Siddharth and he also saw him bowl an arm bowl. After looking at M Siddharth he said, "Hey Sid, you reckon you can get Virat for us" to which the youngster replied, "Yes sir." After this everyone applauded the youngster as he got his maiden IPL wicket as Virat Kohli. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Batter Quinton De Kock Completes 3000 Runs in Indian Premier League.

Watch Video Here

Young dreams, manifested and delivered 🙌🧿 pic.twitter.com/SNItXN7CTc — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2024

