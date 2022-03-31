Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss against Chennai Super Kings and would bowl first. Andrew Tye has been handed a debut for Lucknow Super Giants while Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius have been added to CSK's squad.

See Playing XIs of both sides:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

