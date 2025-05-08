The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match was called off due to drone attacks by Pakistan being intercepted in Jammu. The match was at its half-way stage when the news of the attacks being intercepted was received. The lights were switched off immediately and the players and fans were evacuated from the stadium. The BCCI called a meeting amid the India-Pakistan tension about the future of the IPL 2025. When the IPL chairman Arun Dhumal was asked about the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match on May 09, Dhumal confirmed that the match will go ahead as scheduled. BCCI to Arrange Special Train to Evacuate Players and Others from Dharamsala After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match Was Called Off.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match To Take Place As Per Schedule

It is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation: Dhumal on whether Friday's Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB IPL game will take place. pic.twitter.com/BOPba2Ogcn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2025

