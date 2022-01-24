The new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from Lucknow has been named as 'Lucknow Super Giants' The franchise took to Twitter to announce the name. RPSG Group of Sanjiv Goenka is the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants. The team, set for its debut in IPL 2022, will be captained by KL Rahul.

