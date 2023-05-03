The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 has been officially called off due to rain in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3. The skies had opened up after 19.2 overs when Lucknow Super Giants had scored 125/7 and the pitch was covered. A long delay followed but the rain did not stop at all. Eventually, the contest was called off and this match ended in a no-result. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants shared a point each. Jonty Rhodes to the Rescue! LSG Fielding Coach Joins Ground Staff in Bringing On Covers As Rain Stops LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

LSG vs CSK Match Called off

