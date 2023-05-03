Jonty Rhodes remains one of the liveliest characters even though his playing days are over and when the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings was brought to a halt by rain, he found a way to make himself busy. And how? By joining the ground staff in bringing on the covers on the pitch. In a video shared by the IPL, the South African was seen in a jovial mood as he helped the staff pull the covers on. What's more, is that he was stopped by one of the officials but still found a way to continue dragging the covers onto the pitch with the staff. MS Dhoni Retirement: 'You Have Decided It's My Last Season' CSK Captain Drops Another Hint on IPL Future While Responding to Danny Morrison at Toss (Watch Video).

Jonty Rhodes Helps Ground Staff in Bringing on Covers

.@JontyRhodes8 to the rescue 😃👌🏻 No shortage of assistance for the ground staff in Lucknow 😉#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/CGfT3dA94M — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

