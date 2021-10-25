Following Pakistan's historic win over India in the T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai, the viral 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy has again returned to action and this time, he was indeed a happy man. He was seen celebrating with other Pakistan fans after the match.

Watch the video here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)