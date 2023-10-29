Netizens were left surprised and amazed at the same time after a fan's accurate prediction of the Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match went true. Taking to Twitter now rebranded as 'X', the fan with the username, "wizardrincewind" had written, "NZ will lose by 5 runs" at 2:07 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match went on to finish in the evening and after New Zealand's five-run defeat, his tweet went viral. Twitterati took to his post and shared their thoughts on the same, with many calling him a "man from the future." Take a look at some of these below. Australia vs New Zealand ICC CWC 2023 Match Result: Travis Head, Bowlers Star as Aussies Down Black Caps by Five Runs in High-Scoring Thriller.

Here's the Tweet:

NZ will lose by 5 runs — Varun (@wizardrincewind) October 28, 2023

'Unreal'

'Man from Future'

Awesome Indeed!

'Ahead of Time'

Bro was ahead of time https://t.co/z7sgMFLL9w — Bemba Tavuma 2.0 (@PabloEs58765418) October 28, 2023

'What Accuracy'

This Meme Never Gets Old!

'Came from The Future'

Who is this guy man 😭. He came from the future 😭😭😭 #AUSvsNZ #ICCCricketWorldCup23 https://t.co/DgsrjZlJxN — Akash (@Akash03893128) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)