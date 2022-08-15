Mangalore United and Bengaluru Blasters face each other in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 on August 15 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore. The T20 match is slated to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports channels would provide the live telecast and FanCode the online live streaming of the match.

It's a HUGE clash today between the Mangalore United, who won an epic chase last night, and Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters who suffered defeat in their last outing. Catch all the live action at 3pm on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Kannada and Fancode.#ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆದ್ದವರೇರಾಜ pic.twitter.com/K0MZpqvdrk — Maharaja Trophy T20 (@maharaja_t20) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)